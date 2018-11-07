6-foot gator, pythons removed from Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County deputies serving an eviction notice on Wednesday morning got quite the surprise when they found some illegal animals at the home.

A six-foot, 150-pound alligator, three pythons, a rabbit and several “domesticated” animals, including cats, were found at a home in the 5500 block of Phelps Road in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s some information from @KCMO’s John Baccala, spokesperson for Neighborhood & Housing Services. He says this is the first alligator call he’s been to in his 3 years on the job. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/Sel6ThxXxw — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) November 7, 2018

An exotic animal expert from Greenwood, Missouri, helped Kansas City Animal Health officers wrangle the alligator from the home. The snakes and the rabbit will go to KC Pet Project, and the alligator will go to Monkey Island Rescue in Greenwood.

Sean Casey, who owns the animals, could be cited for having them. He will not get the exotic animals back, although he will be allowed to keep the cats.

This is Catfish’s owner who is being evicted. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/KbSZ2zYoiQ — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) November 7, 2018

Casey told 41 Action News that he has had the reptile, named Katfish, for four years and takes good care of it.

“He eats better than I do,” Casey said, adding that Katfish eats chicken nuggets, steak, rats, deer and fish.

The rabbit was not food for the alligator, though its name is “Dinner,” Casey said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misspelled the alligator's name. Its name is Katfish, not Catfish.