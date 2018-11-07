6-foot gator, pythons removed from Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County deputies serving an eviction notice on Wednesday morning got quite the surprise when they found some illegal animals at the home.
A six-foot, 150-pound alligator, three pythons, a rabbit and several “domesticated” animals, including cats, were found at a home in the 5500 block of Phelps Road in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Here’s some information from @KCMO’s John Baccala, spokesperson for Neighborhood & Housing Services. He says this is the first alligator call he’s been to in his 3 years on the job. @41actionnewspic.twitter.com/Sel6ThxXxw
An exotic animal expert from Greenwood, Missouri, helped Kansas City Animal Health officers wrangle the alligator from the home. The snakes and the rabbit will go to KC Pet Project, and the alligator will go to Monkey Island Rescue in Greenwood.
Sean Casey, who owns the animals, could be cited for having them. He will not get the exotic animals back, although he will be allowed to keep the cats.