Dozens of dogs rescued from Hurricane Florence are looking for permanent homes, after a local rescue group brought them back to the metro from the Carolinas.
Animal control officers found Ace outside as Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas. He was left chained, outside a home.
Joey Black Mountain is looking for a permanent home.
The local rescue group is planning on making another trip to the area to save and bring back more dogs.
Unleashed Pet Rescue saved 80 dogs from kill shelters in the Carolinas. Now, these dogs need permanent homes.
Scarface is the second dog of the group that has been adopted. So far, two of the 80 dogs have been adopted. To find out more information, visit: unleashedrescue.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption needs your help finding permanent homes for 78 dogs rescued from shelters during Hurricane Florence.
Four workers from the Mission, Kansas rescue group traveled to the Carolinas over the weekend to help clear dogs from the local kill shelters.
The group expected to bring home 29 dogs. Instead, they brought back 80.
"I have never seen anything like it in my life," said Danielle Reno, CEO of Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption.
In order to get to the dogs, the group had to overcome flooded roads and downed power lines.
There were "abandoned cars where doors were flown open and you could tell people had just grabbed all of their belongings and had to go," said Savannah Dean.
So far, two dogs have been adopted. While most are in foster homes, all are available to be adopted permanently.
To find out more, visit: https://www.unleashedrescue.com/