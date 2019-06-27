Armed thieves rob fireworks stand that benefits children

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are looking for five men accused of stealing expensive fireworks from an Independence fireworks stand.

The theft happened early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Price Chopper near 42nd Street and Noland Road.

“I think they have been here before," a volunteer who had a gun pointed him him during the robbery told 41 Action News. "I think they kind of know the layout a little bit."

The man asked not to be identified by name.

Surveillance cameras inside the fireworks tent captured the theft and alerted the volunteer. He said one of the suspects pointed a gun at him before the group fled.

“At that point, I had ducked down,” he said. “It was a little scary at that point, because I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do. There’s one of me.'"

The men dropped one of the fireworks packages but left with another one valued at more than $400.

“How could you?" Megan Dykeman said. "How could you (steal) from kids. I mean, it’s all going to kids."

Dykeman is the cheer coordinator for Independence Pop Warner, which benefits from a portion of the fireworks sales.

Proceeds from the stand also benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Association.

“I mean, at this point, I am just sad,” Dykeman said.