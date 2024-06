KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Kansas City, Missouri, in May was found dead, authorities said.

Alyssa McMurry went missing on Monday, May 13.

On the day she was reported missing, police said McMurry was last seen in the 4100 block of Tracey Avenue.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday her body was located in Lee's Summit.

An investigation into the cause of McMurry's death is underway.

—