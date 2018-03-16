KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ruth Vazquez is missed dearly at Compass Elementary School.

The 7-year-old and her baby sister, Teresa, passed away in February when they were involved in a crash on I-435 near State Line Road. Their older brothers, 9-year-old Jairo and 14-year-old Aron were seriously hurt, but are recovering in the hospital.

All week, Ruth's classmates celebrated her life by doing the things she loved to do: coloring, eating taco salad, dancing, playing soccer and wearing something purple.

Her parents, Angelica Hernandez and Salomon Vazquez, came to the school Friday for a special dedication.

Hernandez, who was also hurt in the crash and is still in a wheelchair, held onto Ruth's notebook.

The notebook was filled with journal entries from class.

"Everyday she would come home so happy from school. Next day, the same thing," Hernandez said. Ruth was a little girl who loved school and loved life.

Standing under a paper tree in the hallway that had been decorated with special notes from Ruth's friends reading, "Kind," "Unique" and "Intelligent," the family thanked the community for their support.

"She was a little girl that knew she wanted to keep studying and become a doctor," Hernandez said.

The kids gathered in the gym, where Sporting KC Goalkeeper Tim Melia presented the family with a signed jersey from the team.

Ruth loved soccer but never got to play in her first game.

She was also the only girl in the smaller ESL class. Her classmates decorated the pole near the chair she used to sit in, calling it the "Pillar of Love." It's full of Ruth's own drawings and pictures from her friends.

One picture showed a boy with his heartbreaking and big, blue tears coming from his eyes.

The loss is hard on the children, but they made a promise.

They gathered around the family and put their pinky fingers together.

"Always, always remember Ruth," Ruth's uncle Mauricio Leon said. He is the family spokesperson and translator.

"One, two, three - Ruth we love you!" And the kids put their fingers in the air.

We asked, what can we do to keep Ruth's memory alive?

Hernandez, through tears, smiled and said, "Cantando y bailando."

That means simply singing and dancing, as Ruth would.