Court docs: Clay County mom fell asleep with kids in car

The records show that when Clay County sheriff's deputies got to the house on July 4, they noticed the front door of the house was slightly open and the Jeep's windows were rolled up.
Boedecker said when she woke up the next morning, she found the two girls unresponsive and tried to revive them with water. She said she went to the shed next to the house to find a gas can because the car didn't have much gas. Boedecker said she rushed over to a neighbor’s house for help, where they tried to cool the girls down with wet rags and fans.
The neighbor called police at 12:10 p.m., according to records.
She later told investigators she found the key to the house but didn't go in.
Boedecker's husband told investigators when he left the house after the fight the night before, the kids were inside.
Boedecker has not been charged in the girls’ deaths.