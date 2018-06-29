Dangerous heat: Grandview mom warns others after daughter burned on slide

Flood Warning issued June 29 at 9:56AM CDT expiring July 3 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued June 29 at 9:56AM CDT expiring July 3 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued June 29 at 9:56AM CDT expiring July 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline

Flood Warning issued June 29 at 9:56AM CDT expiring July 2 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Platte

Flood Warning issued June 29 at 9:56AM CDT expiring July 5 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Buchanan

Flood Warning issued June 29 at 9:27AM CDT expiring June 30 at 12:26AM CDT in effect for: Holt

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 1:30PM CDT expiring June 30 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Morgan, Polk, Saint Clair, Vernon

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 29 at 3:32AM CDT expiring June 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Caldwell, Cooper, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Pettis, Randolph, Saline

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 4:15PM CDT expiring June 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, DeKalb, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, Ray, Saline

Heat Advisory issued June 28 at 4:15PM CDT expiring June 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Atchison, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 9:57PM CDT expiring June 30 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Vernon

Flood Warning issued June 28 at 9:46AM CDT expiring July 2 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Platte

Flood Warning issued June 28 at 9:46AM CDT expiring July 3 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued June 28 at 9:46AM CDT expiring July 4 at 2:12AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline

Flood Warning issued June 28 at 3:29PM CDT expiring July 1 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued June 28 at 9:46AM CDT expiring July 1 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 3:47AM CDT expiring June 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Caldwell, Chariton, DeKalb, Holt, Randolph

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 3:47AM CDT expiring June 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline

Heat Advisory issued June 28 at 2:16AM CDT expiring June 30 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Morgan, Polk, Saint Clair, Vernon

Flood Warning issued June 27 at 7:55PM CDT expiring July 2 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray

Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 2:39PM CDT expiring June 30 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Barton, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Polk, Saint Clair, Vernon

Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 2:39PM CDT expiring June 30 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Benton, Camden, Morgan

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 1:30PM CDT expiring June 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Clinton

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 1:30PM CDT expiring June 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bates, Henry

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 1:30PM CDT expiring June 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Cass, Clay, Cooper, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline

Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 3:36AM CDT expiring June 29 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Cass, Clay, Cooper, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline

Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 3:36AM CDT expiring June 29 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Randolph, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth

Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 3:36AM CDT expiring June 29 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Bates, Henry

Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 3:44PM CDT expiring June 29 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth

Flood Warning issued June 20 at 10:17AM CDT expiring June 29 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Holt

