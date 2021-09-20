Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County Sheriff's Office searching for rural Wellsville, Kansas, man

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a rural Wellsville man Ryan Samsel, 37, who was last seen on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
RYAN SAMSEL
Posted at 3:27 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 16:27:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find a rural Wellsville, Kansas, man.

Ryan Samsel, 37, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 walking away from a family member's residence in the 2200 block of N. 100 Road, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The family believes that Samsel might need help.

Samsel is approximately 5'9" and 185 pounds with short hair and a beard about 8 to 10 inches long.

Anyone with information about Samsel is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 785-841-0007. People can also call non-emergency dispatch at 785-843-0250.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage