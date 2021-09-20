Douglas County Sheriff's Office searching for rural Wellsville, Kansas, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find a rural Wellsville, Kansas, man.

Ryan Samsel, 37, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 walking away from a family member's residence in the 2200 block of N. 100 Road, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The family believes that Samsel might need help.

Samsel is approximately 5'9" and 185 pounds with short hair and a beard about 8 to 10 inches long.

Anyone with information about Samsel is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 785-841-0007. People can also call non-emergency dispatch at 785-843-0250.