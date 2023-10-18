Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing couple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing couple from Gladstone.

Police say 85-year-old Richard (Dick) Armand Durant and 77-year-old Gina Marie Durant were last seen at their home in Gladstone at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Richard Durant is believed to have rapidly declining memory.

Gina Durant has limited mobility and is nonverbal due to multiple strokes.

Police say their Red 2020 Honda Pilot with Missouri plates, BC1N4V was last seen in the 6900 block of North Agnes in Gladstone.

Police say their family has been trying to contact them since Tuesday and has been unsuccessful.

Police say their phone last pinged near Junction City, South Dakota.

If you see them, call 911 or contact the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.