Halloween light display turns heads in Independence

“It’s beautiful,” said Eugene Shores, who came to see the lights on Friday night with his wife and young son. “It’s a nice thing to come late at night with your kids and just see a beautiful spectacular site.”
Despite the bright show happening nearby, Rose said his neighbors told him they enjoyed the festivities.
“Until we did the show, we never got a single trick-or-treater,” he said. “Now they love handing out candy and they love that it brings people out here.”
While the show involves many different lights and wires, Rose also told 41 Action News that his electric bill doesn't spike in the fall.
“People usually ask me, 'What’s my electric bill and how does it go up during the display?'” he said. “It all runs off one outlet.”
With more crowds expected to come out, Rose hoped his display could show that the Halloween spirit is alive and well.
“The biggest paybacks are when we hear the kids across the street singing along to 'Ghostbusters' and when people come up and tell us how much they love it,” he said.
Rose told 41 Action News that he also planned on building a Christmas light display for the upcoming holiday season.