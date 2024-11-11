'It means a lot': Cars 4 Heroes gave two veterans vehicles on Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cars 4 Heroes surprised two veterans with refurbished vehicles on Veterans Day.

The non-profit organization donates vehicles to veterans, active-duty military and first responders in need.

“People didn’t realize how many veterans have no vehicle and no way to get around,” said Brian Christenson, Cars 4 Heroes director of operations.

JuYeon Kim

Jerry Sharp, a Coast Guard veteran, received a wheelchair accessible van.

Sharp's wife relies on a wheelchair and it's getting harder for the couple to go out together.

“At home, I can handle her, but not getting her in the car,” said Sharp. “It’ll help my wife out immensely getting to doctor’s appointments, going out to eat, so I’m very appreciative.”

JuYeon Kim

Wheelchair accessible vans can cost between $20,000 to $100,000.

For Sharp, the gift feels like a saving grace.

“I’m appreciative," Sharp said. "Very grateful."

JuYeon Kim

Navy veteran Johnny Oesterle also received a car of his own: a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Oesterle manages Rides 4 Heroes, a group of volunteers that provide free transportation services to veterans.

He's been driving vets for over 20 years and serves hundreds of veterans each month.

“God tells me to," Oesterle said. "It’s in my heart.”

JuYeon Kim

The car will help him continue the mission.

”Our car was stolen out of my garage at my home, and so for two weeks, calls are coming in and I couldn’t service them,” he said.

JuYeon Kim

Both Sharp and Oesterle served in the fight for freedom.

With Monday's donations, their service was recognized.

“It means a lot to me, it means a lot.” said Oesterle.