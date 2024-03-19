Larry Acree, man charged with killing police officer, process server, denied public defender

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man accused of shooting and killing Independence Police Officer Cody Allen and Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack has been denied a public defender, according to new court documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

On March 15, Larry Acree, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, appeared in court without an attorney. Around a dozen Independence police officers also attended.

During the hearing, Acree filled out an application for the public defender’s office.

In a filing made Monday, Acree was denied legal services by the public defender’s office because Acree's “income and/or available assets exceeding their guidelines.”

A hearing is now scheduled for this Friday to determine Acree’s eligibility for legal services.

He remains in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify the denial came from the public defender's office.

