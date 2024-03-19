Watch Now
Larry Acree, man charged with killing police officer, process server, denied public defender

Larry Acree is charged in the shooting deaths of Officer Cody Allen and Civil Process Server Drexel Mack.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 13:37:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man accused of shooting and killing Independence Police Officer Cody Allen and Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack has been denied a public defender, according to new court documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

On March 15, Larry Acree, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, appeared in court without an attorney. Around a dozen Independence police officers also attended.

During the hearing, Acree filled out an application for the public defender’s office.

In a filing made Monday, Acree was denied legal services by the public defender’s office because Acree's “income and/or available assets exceeding their guidelines.”

A hearing is now scheduled for this Friday to determine Acree’s eligibility for legal services.

He remains in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify the denial came from the public defender's office.

