Kansas City-area clergy, KCPD, stand together with grieving mother against domestic violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trinity Temple Church in Grandview is mourning the loss of a member of their flock - 23-year-old EraShae Johnson was shot and killed 10 days ago.

EraShae's mother pleaded for justice Thursday as she stood next to pastors and police.

"I won't be able to see her walk through the doors anymore," Aisha Johnson said at a Thursday press conference.

Johnson wants the city to know about her loving and caring daughter EraShae.

"My baby worked three jobs, she was working three jobs, and Monday, she got the job of her life," Aisha Johnson said. "She had been wanting this job to work with special ed children."

Her daughter never got to work at her new job.

Police found EraShae shot and killed in a wrecked car that Monday night.

"She didn't deserve to be taken like that, not ever," Aisha Johnson said. "She was a good girl."

The clergy, joined by members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, stood alongside a grieving mother.

"You don't want to be a parent burying a child," Bishop Frank Douglas said. "I don't care if they're an adult child."

They say this is a rallying cry to root out domestic violence in the community.

"We have to begin to educate and teach and train this in a broad stroke," Bishop Ben Stephens said.

More than 40% of Missouri women and more than 35% of Missouri men experience intimate partner violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"It knows no boundaries," Pastor Darron Edwards said. "It does not care about race, gender, class, location or social status."

The detectives working EraShae's case say she is more than a data point.

"EraShae wasn't a number. She wasn't a news report," Captain Everett Babcock said. "She was a daughter, a sister."

Johnson's family will hold a celebration of life ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Trinity Temple.

Anyone facing domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for assistance.

