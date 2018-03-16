Kansas City continues on goal to demolish 800 dangerous properties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews tore down another home Friday morning in Kansas City's push to address more than 800 homes or properties on the city's dangerous buildings list.

A city spokesperson said a contractor demolished the home at 1215 Freemont Friday. It's unclear how rain early Friday morning would impact the schedule.

In 2016, the city launched a two-year, $10 million project to demolish or abate 800 buildings. The city normally demolishes about 150 homes per year. The city manager said the aggressive approach of 800 in two years would get the city in front of the problem.

Community liaison for the city's Neighborhoods and Housing Services department John Baccala said as of March 1, the city had addressed 633 properties. He said the city added another 87 buildings to the original list of 800. That leaves roughly 250 properties on the list to be addressed.

The goal is to improve neighborhoods where the vacant properties exist. By eliminating the neglected properties, the city can improve the aesthetics of a block. And removing an abandoned home creates fewer opportunities for trespassing and crime.

Throughout the winter, the fire department has responded to several house fires where trespassers entered a vacant property to stay warm and somehow started a fire.

Baccala said it costs between $8,000 and $10,000 to demolish a home.

