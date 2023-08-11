Kansas City man facing 20 felony charges connected to 3 alleged incidents in May, June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced 20 felony charges against Dairon Lee Riley for two separate alleged sexual assault attacks and an alleged robbery at a press conference Friday.

The three alleged incidents occurred from May 2023 to June 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Riley faces the following charges: three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of robbery in the first degree, five counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, three counts of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree.

The first-known incident allegedly occurred on May 17.

The first victim met the defendant on a dating app for adults, according to Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department dispatched to the area of 89th Street. The defendant allegedly met with the victim, pulled a knife on her and robbed her of $300 in cash, her taser and her phone.

A different victim reported to KCPD that Riley robbed and sexually assaulted her on May 23.

According to Peters Baker, the two met through an escort dating service and met in person in the area of 89th Terrace, where the defendant allegedly got into her vehicle and demanded her phone. The victim refused and the defendant allegedly punched her. The defendant allegedly displayed multiple weapons and raped the victim in her car.

On June 17 KCPD officers were dispatched to the QuikTrip on Westport Road on reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim who reported she had also been sexually assaulted by the defendant, who she allegedly met on a dating app. According to Peters Baker, the victim had visible red marks on her wrist.

The June 17 victim drove the defendant to a wooded area, where he allegedly pointed a knife at her and ordered her into the backseat, and he then pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. The defendant allegedly raped the victim in the backseat, robbed her of her phone and cash and tied her wrists with a shoestring.

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said she "feels and believes" there are other victims out there.

Riley is currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

—