Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 14-year-old who needs medical treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered 14-year-old who needs medical treatment.

Officers are asking for the public's help in locating Mario Myers, who was last seen around 3 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Bales Avenue.

He was wearing a white tank top with a pair of brown sweat shorts.

Mario is 6' tall, and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know his whereabouts call the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5043, or 911.

