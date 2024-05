KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for 76-year-old Donald Prock.

He was last seen at CVS Pharmacy at Red Bridge Road and Holmes Road Wednesday at 11 a.m.

He drives a bluish-green 1996 Chevy Silverado with Missouri License 5DEJ71.

He was possibly sighted at Buffalo Wild Wings in Independence Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Police say he has dementia and diabetes and is medication dependent.

If you see him, call 911 or notify the KCPD Mission Persons Section at 816-234-5043.