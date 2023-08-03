Kansas City Police looking for missing man with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for a missing man.

Police say 39-year-old Erik Owens was last seen about 8:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Hospital on the Country Club Plaza.

He suffers from autism and seizures.

He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

KSHB 41 spoke to Erik Owens Wednesday.

He recently spent 100 days in the hospital after suffering a seizure and broken back.

His stepmother tells KSHB 41 they are very concerned for his welfare and hope you can help find him.

If you see him, call KCPD Missing Person's at 816-234-5043.