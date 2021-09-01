Watch
Kansas National Guard deployed to Louisiana to assist in hurricane recovery

David J. Phillip/AP
Jeremy Hodges climbs up the side of his family's destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Hurricane Ida
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas National Guard is being deployed to help with hurricane recovery in Louisiana.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that soldiers and airmen will provide support to areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

Approximately 380 guardsmen will head south and are expected to be gone for 21 days.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Kelly said in a statement. “Today, I deployed Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to Louisiana to help those struggling in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”

The guardsmen are being deployed from bases in Manhattan, Hutchinson, Wichita, Olathe, Iola and Topeka.

Kansas will also be sending construction equipment, generators, tactical vehicles and other tools with the Guard to aid in recovery efforts.

