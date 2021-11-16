Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman alleged domestic battery incident involved his brother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, is accused of domestic battery involving his brother.

Coleman was charged earlier this month with misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to the affidavit, Overland Park Police Department officers were dispatched to a house in Johnson County because of a "domestic disturbance between brothers."

Officers contacted Coleman's brother, and he told them that Coleman had spit on him.

The brothers "had been arguing earlier in the day and continued to argue when [officers] arrived at the Overland Park residence," the affidavit said.

Allegedly, Coleman had tried to "shame" his brother because he was getting baptized.

Coleman pushed his brother backward, hit him in the chest and then spat on him, according to the affidavit.

His grandfather was a witness to the incident, and he said that Coleman threatened him, saying he would "kick his ass."

The affidavit said that after that, Coleman "then kicked over a box fan and flipped over a living room chair."

Officers arrested Coleman, but he was uncooperative and refused to identify himself.

"[Coleman] complained of pain and had to be cleared at a local emergency room," the affidavit said. "Officers noted that [Coleman's] behavior was extremely erratic and would fluctuate easily."

Coleman told the officers that he had not slept in 72 hours. He was released from the emergency room and was taken to jail .

Coleman was elected in Nov. 2020 to represent Kansas' 37th District in the state House of Representatives.

His time in office has been plagued by accusations of harassment, online abuse, revenge porn, school shooting threats and threats against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The Kansas Democratic party has made moves to ouster the 20-year-old representative, and he himself threatened to leave the party.

He has been issued warnings by the legislature and is banned from the Kansas Department of Labor building.