Kansas woman finds, meets her father for the first time at 35 years old

KSHB
Megan McGuire hugs her father, Raymond Holston, for the first time.
McGuire hugs Holston
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 11:01:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 35 years old, Megan McGuire waited anxiously at the Kansas City International Airport for a moment most daughters are too young to remember.

“My heart is racing,” McGuire said while swaying back and forth nervously. “I’ve been wanting to find him for a long time.”

When McGuire learned at a young age that the man she thought was her biological father wasn’t, she set out to find her biological dad.

After not knowing for nearly 20 years, an Ancestry DNA kit pointed her to Baltimore, Maryland, last month.

Ancestry DNA.jpeg

Wasting no time, Raymond Holston bought a flight to KCI to meet his daughter.

After 35 years, McGuire and Holston embraced in an intense emotional moment.

After gripping each other tight, McGuire pulled away and said, “hi… hi dad!”

Holston and McGuire interview
McGuire and Holston notice the similarities in their appearance.

The two hugged as if time had frozen, living out the moment McGuire never gave up on looking for.

Arm in arm, they left the airport to begin catching up on the last 35 years.

McGuire and Holston leaving KCI

“It’s crazy I can’t even explain it,” Holston said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling; one day you got two children [and] the next day you got three children and you got three more grandchildren.”

McGuire is from Minneapolis, Kansas, where Holston will be visiting this week to get to know his new grandchildren.

Holston said, after losing his one of his own parents last Monday, gaining a daughter had come at "the right time."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

