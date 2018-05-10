KC firefighter found not guilty of spitting on child at Hooters, using racial slur

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — UPDATE 7:50 PM 5/9/2017: Terrence Skeen, the KCFD firefighter accused of spitting on a child and using a racial slur, has been found not guilty.

He was charged with assault, battery and disorderly conduct.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE 3/07/2018:

A man accused of using a racial slur and spitting on a toddler at an Overland Park restaurant has been charged with multiple misdemeanors stemming from the reported incident.

On Feb. 26, Overland Park police responded to a report of battery against a child at the Hooters near 106th and Metcalf. The family of the alleged victim had already left the restaurant, but family members later spoke with police and corroborated what witnesses told officers at the scene.

Witnesses and family told investigators Terrence Skeen, a 42-year-old Kansas City man, called a 3-year-old child a racial slur and then spit on the child.

A spokesperson with Kansas City, Missouri, confirmed to 41 Action News Skeen was a firefighter/paramedic at the KCMO fire department, and had been since 2002.

The spokesperson issued the following statement on training within the department:

"While we cannot comment on individual personnel or discipline issues, the City of Kansas City strongly values diversity and expects all employees to treat others with respect. As we build a workplace where everyone is valued, the city provides diversity and harassment training every 2-3 years. The most recent round of training started in November 2017, and 84% of Fire Department employees have currently completed the training course. This training is required of all full-time, part-time, seasonal and contract employees. New employees go through this same training course as part of their orientation."

Skeen faces charges in Overland Park Municipal Court including battery, disorderly conduct and assault.

The case has been sent to the FBI to determine if further investigation or additional charges might be appropriate.

Skeen is scheduled to appear back in court April 3.

