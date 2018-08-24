KC Our Stories: Female butcher brings locally-sourced meat to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for a professional butcher, Kim Wells just ain’t it.

"I do get people that come in here and go, 'Yeah, I’ve cut meat for a long time and I’ve never seen anything cut like that. It’ll fit in the pan though,'" Wells said.

Although she’s not a butcher by trade, Wells is cutting her chops at the Farmers Market in Kansas City’s River Market area. She wakes up every morning at 4:30, is on the road by 6 a.m., and makes the 100-mile drive from her home six days a week.

"It’s a long day, but you’ve got to be willing to put the time in to get something new started," Well said.

We caught up with Wells, as she sliced up a whole lamb. She explained to 41 Action News what motivates her every day.

"I don’t want to have to have a degree in chemistry or a pharmaceutical, hi-tech degree to be able to read the label on my food," Wells said.

Kim Wells married into the family business. Her husband is a 4th generation farmer. She was a flight attendant. But after meeting her husband she decided getting her hands dirty was next in line for take-off.

"That’s why our shakes around here are a little elbow bump," said Wells.

Wells said she couldn't think of a better location to service a diverse group of people than the Farmers Market.

"You’ve got this huge, diversified group of people that live here. It’s endless fascination," said Wells.

Like most farmers, Wells is concerned about the recent tariffs. She’s fearful that may force her to drive up meat prices. Even if that doesn't, she said the lack of rain and subsequent drought will.

Most of her meats are grass fed. But no matter how you slice it, Wells said she will continue the good fight, driving 100 miles one way, then another 100 to get back to the tranquility of her countryside home.

"It’s hard to beat running through the timber, stopping because the blackberry bush is ready. The berries are just too great to run past," said Wells.