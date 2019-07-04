KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A social justice advocacy organization in Kansas City, Kansas, has launched its own hotline for victims to report alleged police misconduct and abuse.

The hotline — victims can call 913-228-3007 — will be monitored by the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity , known in the community as More2. It will not be monitored 24/7, but callers can expect privacy.

The group said voicemails will not be turned over to law enforcement.

"These victims feel powerless, you know what I mean?," Khadijah Hardaway said. "So, we need to find a way to have someone mediate between the powerless and the powerful."

A month ago, More2 marched to KCK City Hall. The group called for Mayor David Alvey to fire KCK Chief of Police Terry Zeigler, the city to set up an independent bilingual hotline to report abuse and asked for outside investigations of officers within KCKPD.

The department is currently facing two federal lawsuits alleging sexual abuse and misconduct by police officers.

One lawsuit was filed by Lamonte McIntyre , who was wrongly convicted and later exonerated for a murder he did not commit. The lawsuit alleges now-retired detective Roger Golubski sexually assaulted and abused women, resulting in fabricated statements.

Another lawsuit has been filed by a former police cadet who claims she was dismissed from the cadet program after she reported her sexual harassment and sexual assault by a supervising officer.

KCKPD released a statement addressing More2's demands and concerns. The department said, in part, that it takes all complaints of misconduct or abuse seriously, but that the group's allegations have never been formally reported.

KCKPD also said it already has an anonymous complaint hotline, which can be reached at 913-573-6373.

Here is the complete statement from the KCK police: