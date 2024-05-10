KCPD searching for missing teen, last seen Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing teen, last seen May 6th.

Khloe, Koehne, 14, left the 8900 block of Booth Avenue on May 6, approximately 7:00 p.m.

Khloe has been seen in the area of 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard with several unknown persons.

Khloe is 5'-3" tall, 135 pounds with dark red dyed hair (naturally brown) and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless top, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5043.