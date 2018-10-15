Lawsuit challenges Kansas birth certificate policy for transgender people

Flood Warning issued October 16 at 9:14AM CDT expiring October 19 at 4:49AM CDT in effect for: Bates, Vernon

Flood Warning issued October 16 at 9:14AM CDT expiring October 19 at 4:49AM CDT in effect for: Bates, Vernon

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 20 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 17 at 10:51AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 21 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 17 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 21 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 17 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Bates

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 17 at 10:51AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 17 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 17 at 1:15AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 17 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Bates

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 17 at 1:15AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 15 at 10:27AM CDT expiring October 20 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 12 at 7:38PM CDT expiring October 17 at 2:04AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 12 at 7:38PM CDT expiring October 17 at 4:12PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued October 12 at 7:38PM CDT expiring October 17 at 2:04AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 12 at 7:38PM CDT expiring October 17 at 4:12PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 9:11PM CDT expiring October 18 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 9:11PM CDT expiring October 18 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 9:11PM CDT expiring October 17 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 9:11PM CDT expiring October 17 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 9:11PM CDT expiring October 17 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 9:11PM CDT expiring October 17 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 8:33PM CDT expiring October 17 at 8:23AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 8:33PM CDT expiring October 17 at 8:23AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 8:33PM CDT expiring October 16 at 9:31PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 8:33PM CDT expiring October 16 at 9:31PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 8:05PM CDT expiring October 17 at 10:21AM CDT in effect for: Bates

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 8:05PM CDT expiring October 17 at 10:21AM CDT in effect for: Bates

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 10:04AM CDT expiring October 17 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 10:04AM CDT expiring October 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 10:04AM CDT expiring October 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 11 at 10:04AM CDT expiring October 17 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 18 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 18 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray