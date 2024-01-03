Liberty police: Missing 33-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE | Hope Baswell was located and found safe Wednesday morning, according to the Liberty, Missouri, Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY | Liberty police are seeking the public’s help to locate missing 33-year-old Hope Baswell.

Baswell has been missing since the early morning hours of Jan. 2.

Police said her car was located early Wednesday, but she was not inside.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black coat and gray tennis shoes.

Baswell is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 137 pounds, and has auburn hair and brown eyes, per police.

The Liberty Police Department asks anyone with information to call the department at 816-439-4701.

