Lincoln Prep principal advocates for $28M upgrade as $474M KCPS bond vote looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In less than a month, Kansas City voters will have the opportunity to approve a significant $474 million bond proposal for Kansas City Public Schools.

If passed, the bond would allocate $28 million specifically for Lincoln College Preparatory Academy.

Principal Shanelle Smith, a proud alumna and parent of a Lincoln Prep student, said the passage of the bond is vital.

“I graduated from this high school 25 years ago. It looks exactly the same; that’s a problem," Smith said.

KSHB 41

She believes improving school facilities is crucial for enhancing the community as a whole.

"Strong schools build strong communities," Smith explained. "The only way our schools get stronger is if we keep up. Right now, we are behind."

Smith said the difference between Lincoln Prep and other schools is apparent.

KSHB 41

“Our students are very active athletically and academically, and when they go out in the community and compete in these different spaces, they see the disparity first hand, yet, somehow, they are still able to be successful,” Smith said.

With over 1,000 students currently enrolled, Lincoln Prep faces severe space constraints, according to Smith.

The principal said while high enrollment is great, the school's current facilities are overcrowded, often leading to instructional challenges.

KSHB 41

“We see a lot of spillover into our hallways so the instruction is comfortable for students,” she said. “We have these study carousels that [can] kinda be moved around. And these are old, too. I saw them laying around at the district office and asked if we had them, and they said, 'Yeah.'"

The proposed funding from the bond would provide upgrades such as multi-purpose rooms, larger classrooms, an additional gymnasium or improved sports facilities, and necessary plumbing and HVAC improvements.

RELATED | It's been 57 years since KCPS passed GO bond, district pitching proposal to voters

Smith mentioned the PODS also need to be renovated, moved and improved for teachers and classroom instruction.

Lincoln Prep senior Tyler Jackson explained his point of view on why the need for improvements is apparent.

KSHB 41

“It can get very hot in here, especially throughout the whole school being old,” he said. “A lot of our stuff is run down, it’s old. I think the next generation would appreciate it greatly.”

Jackson also said if approved, the passage would increase the desire for future KCPS graduates to be recognized not just for their backgrounds but for their academic and athletic achievements.

“When I tell people I graduated from KCPS, I really want them to think that I’m not just some inner city kid," Jackson said. "I have very good academics, 4.0 student. I want them to know me for my academics and being a good ball player.”

KSHB 41

As the vote approaches on April 8, some students and faculty at Lincoln Prep remain hopeful the bond will pass, paving the way for a brighter future and enhanced educational resources.

Despite the peeling paint and aged linoleum, Smith and her students are making the best of their current situation, aiming for a transformative outcome that would build success with better facilities.

For more information on the bond proposal and its potential impact on local schools, stay tuned to KSHB 41 News.

—