LIVE: Missouri unveils rail crossing safety program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A day after the National Transportation Safety Board announced results of its investigation into the deadly June 2022 Amtrak crash in Mendon, Missouri, state and federal officials are unveiling the state's rail crossing safety plan.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Department of Transportation Secretary Patrick McKenna, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose are among those expected as part of Thursday's presentation.

Watch the news conference in the YouTube video player below.