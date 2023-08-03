Watch Now
LIVE: Missouri unveils rail crossing safety program

Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 12:17:22-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A day after the National Transportation Safety Board announced results of its investigation into the deadly June 2022 Amtrak crash in Mendon, Missouri, state and federal officials are unveiling the state's rail crossing safety plan.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Department of Transportation Secretary Patrick McKenna, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose are among those expected as part of Thursday's presentation.

Watch the news conference in the YouTube video player below.

