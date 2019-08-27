Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man tells neighbor he had to ‘put down’ mother

Posted: 3:22 PM, Aug 27, 2019
Updated: 2019-08-27 16:54:32-04
items.[0].image.alt
Lucas Mauritzen
LUCAS MAURITZEN.JPG
LucasMauritzen.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man faces a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly told a neighbor he had to “put down” his mom.

Independence police responded Monday the 9500 block of East 14th Street, where they found a woman — later identified as Tamera Rainey — dead inside a house.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Lucas Mauritzen, 38, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In an interview with detectives, Maurizen admitted to beating Rainey, who has been identified as his mother, for several hours.

Police described the scene inside the house as covered in blood in every room from floor to ceiling.

Mauritzen is a registered sex offender dating back to statutory rape offense in 2006.

Prosecutors have requested a $350,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Lindsay See the Difference.jpg

Watch Taylor and Lindsay in the mornings!