Man tells neighbor he had to ‘put down’ mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man faces a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly told a neighbor he had to “put down” his mom.

Independence police responded Monday the 9500 block of East 14th Street, where they found a woman — later identified as Tamera Rainey — dead inside a house.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Lucas Mauritzen, 38, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In an interview with detectives, Maurizen admitted to beating Rainey, who has been identified as his mother, for several hours.

Police described the scene inside the house as covered in blood in every room from floor to ceiling.

Mauritzen is a registered sex offender dating back to statutory rape offense in 2006.

Prosecutors have requested a $350,000 bond.