Meet the Kansas City Zoo's new baby giraffe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo has a new addition to its African Plains exhibit.

The zoo welcomed a baby giraffe on Sunday. The male calf weighed 135 pounds and already stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

A neonatal exam on Wednesday showed that the baby calf is in good health.

He’s currently bonding with his mother, Makali, and won’t be outside for a few more weeks, the zoo said.

However, he will appear on the zoo’s Giraffe Cam.

“We apologize in advance for how unproductive you are sure to become when you see all of his adorableness on camera!” the zoo said in its post.

The new calf is the second baby giraffe born at the zoo this year. In February, the zoo welcomed a female calf, Dixie, whose mother is Lizzie.