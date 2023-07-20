New grocery store to open in Kansas City with goal to help cut back on costs, food waste

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Building a new grocery store is not a novel idea, but upending a traditional price structure, stocking the store with produce grown locally and prioritizing accessibility over bulk — that's new.

Kortney Lee, owner of Community Groceries, says there are several issues with the current way some people buy groceries.

The first being the supply of food to the stores themselves.

"We want the community to know each other, we want the community to be fed by each other," said Bethany Stec, vice president of operations and community partnerships of Community Groceries.

She's well-connected with the local gardens and farms close by in Kansas City, Missouri. She says that's where they plan on finding a supply of produce.

A second problem Lee and Stec say is affordability.

"Why does everything have to always be bought in bulk?" Lee questioned.

His answer to that problem is individual-item prices, meaning customers only have to buy the exact portions of the items they need.

He says a large number of the people who live in the are are single, and may be wasting food and money buying bulk portions they may not be able to use up.

The store is still under construction, but the building is located near east 35th Street and Troost Avenue in KCMO.

Lee says groceries in the area can be too expensive for the people who live in the area, while also not having many options to buy local produce.

"Affordable is one thing, but accessible is another," he said.

Lee and Stec chose this site specifically to fill that accessibility gap the thousands of people who live within a mile of the store may not always be able to get across.

Figuring out how to make this work through test sites, price calculations, and analyzing patterns and demographics has been a challenge. But it's one Stec says they're up to.

"To me it's not a challenge to help support my friends and to support my neighbors," she said.

Lee says 90% of the work on the store is done.

They're hoping that final 10% is finished up for a soft opening in August.

—