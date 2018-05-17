New scam targets homeowners with security system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer scammers usually take advantage of the nice weather, going door-to-door to trick victims out of cash.

The latest scam is targeting those who may feel safest, homeowners with security systems.

According to the Better Business Bureau, people with security signs are the ones scammers are after.

"We've heard about specifically security companies who have come in and the consumer tried to do some research on them, which is the best thing you can do, and couldn't find anything about them, they weren't who they said they were,” said Aaron Reese, Director of Communications for the Better Business Bureau of Kansas City.

Some of the phony salesmen are trying to sell new equipment and others are claiming to be with reputable companies telling customers their current system is defective and needs to be replaced for a fee.

Reese says there are several ways to tell if a salesman is a fraud.

"They don't have a logo on their shirt, they don't have proper literature that they would carry around, they don't have a vehicle nearby. They look just like a normal person with maybe a clipboard,” said Reese.

Reese says if you are still unsure, just do your homework.

"Call the company the salesperson says they are with, that’s the easiest way to verify whether the person is operating in the area or not,” said Reese.