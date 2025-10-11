Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Olathe motorcyclist killed in late-night crash at W 151st and Switzer Road

OVERLAND PARK, Ks — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a late-night crash that killed an Olathe motorcyclist.

At about 11:50 p.m. on Friday night, officers were dispatched to an injury crash at W 151st Street and Switzer Road. According to police, a motorcyclist driving eastbound passed away at the scene.

The driver has been identified as Mika Farran of Olathe. Next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Traffic Unit at (913) 327-6731.

