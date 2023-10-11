Overland Park domestic violence survivor shares story of escape, message to victims

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Alyssa Jackson

Domestic violence started at a very young age for Jessica Patterson by certain members of her family.

“My whole life was just brought up in beyond trauma,” Patterson said.

From the ages of five to 15, Patterson went to live with her great grandparents, however, she was then placed back in the home of her abuser as a teenager.

"I was never taught any better," she said. "I wasn’t worth anything else, I wasn't deserving of anything else."

Wanting a better life, she left the Kansas City area and got married. She later moved to Virginia, only to find herself getting hurt again.

“The first time he put a choke hold on me in front of my children, the second time, he took a knife to my throat,” Patterson said, “He poured kerosene on myself in front of my children because I had asked for a divorce and lit me on fire.”

It took her three times to escape her ex-husband.

She returned to the Kansas City area with her three oldest children where she began her healing journey at SafeHome in Overland Park.

“Things trigger me to this day — certain smells, certain words, or phrases that were used in my past,” Patterson said.

Patterson says her healing journey has not been easy, but she found love in Overland Park.

Now re-married, she finds reason to smile with her family that's expanded, something she says can be hard for victims of domestic violence.

“Finding that self love where you are finding self acceptance, dealing with some of those issues and traumas and really learning about what you’re okay with and what you're not okay with — that's where it starts,” Patterson said/ “But don't wait, because tomorrow might be too late for you.”

As a survivor-turned independent realtor, Patterson says the journey of finding the light is not easy, but this is her message to victims on where to start.

“You are not alone. You are strong and resilient. Your voice matters. Your story matters. Embrace your self-love, embrace self-care, and self-compassion as you rebuild your life," she said. "It’s never too late to ask for help. You are a survivor, a warrior, an inspiration to others, as well as yourself. When you start to believe in yourself, you deserve a life filled in safe love.”

