Overland Park package thief returns items, writes apology letter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being caught on camera, an Overland Park package theft ended with a remorseful thief returning stolen items and leaving a note.

The handwritten letter asks for the homeowner’s forgiveness.

“I know what I did was wrong and there’s nothing I can do to change what has already been done,” it said. “I have children and I want to be a better role model.”

The video can be read in full at the bottom of this story.

The video of the theft originally was posted on Facebook to the Stolen KC community group.

“It was reminiscent to me that what we are here for is reuniting theft victims with their items,” said Dave Brucker, who helped found the page. “We really want to be a community, help the community and help those in need.”

The homeowner did not want to speak to 41 Action News on camera but said he was grateful his items were returned.