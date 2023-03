KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who went missing Monday afternoon.

Johana Yamilex, 19, was last seen near the 1200 block of East Kansas City Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Yamilex was last seen wearing light colored, short-sleeved shirt and multi-colored leggings and white Puma Shoes.

Anyone who sees Yamilex is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913)-971-6363.

