KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Every day since March 11 has been a living nightmare for Michelle Gillespie.

“Our whole world as a family has been torn upside down. It’s just pure hell. It’s a living hell," said Gillespie.

Michelle Gillespie was already at the hospital caring for her sick father when she received a phone call from her youngest son.

“He called me and said, 'Mom, there’s all these people at the house. And they want to talk to you.' They told me, my son had been murdered and I just collapsed on the ground," said Gillespie.

Michelle’s son, KC, was just 20-years-old.

Earlier that afternoon, officers were called to a crash at the Forest Glen Estates in Kansas City, Kansas. Investigators said KC was shot, and his SUV crashed into a tree.

Family members describe KC as upbeat, charismatic. A young man that loved his family, especially his two-year-old daughter.

One day after losing her son, Michelle Gillespie’s father died.

“I had to bury my dad and my son together. We had the funerals together, so it’s been a living nightmare," said Gillespie.

For Michelle Gillespie and KC’s father Kenny, the nightmare continues.

KC’s parents said they won’t be at peace until a killer is brought to justice. Officers have made no arrests and have no new leads.

Michelle and Kenny both have similar pleas to make to the public.

“If you know anything, even if you think it’s a small detail, this could happen to your family,” Michelle said.

Kenny is convinced, someone saw something that day.

“Someone looked out the window or was outside the time it happened. If someone is arrested, it’ll be a lot of relief off all our chests," said Kenny.