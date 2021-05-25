Person of interest hospitalized after pursuit and crash in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Police say a person of interest in an Overland Park homicide is in the hospital after a pursuit and crash.

Police say officers were in the 800 block of North Hamilton Street about 9:15 p.m to assist the Overland Park Police Department with contacting a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

The person of interest fled in a vehicle, which was pursued by Olathe Police Officers.

The vehicle left the road and crashed near the intersection of Dennis Avenue and Keeler Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by Olathe Police.