Police in Kansas City, Missouri, and Raytown are looking for a man identified as Issac Fisher in connection with three separate fatal shooting Sunday morning.
Isaac Fisher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed that Issac Fisher is in custody after a deadly shooting spree Sunday that left three people dead and two more wounded.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, and Raytown spent most of Sunday looking for Fisher in connection with three separate fatal shooting Sunday morning.
KCPD announced shortly before 11 p.m. that Fisher was in custody. No other details are available at this time.
Fisher is a subject of interest in fatal shootings in the 9000 block of Kentucky Avenue in Kansas City, a triple shooting where one person died in the 5700 block of Elm Avenue in Raytown, and a fatal shooting in the 11200 block of Eastern Avenue in Kansas City.
Preliminary information has led detectives to believe the three incidents are connected.
This isn’t Fisher’s first brush with law enforcement.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance after an August 2000 arrest.
After a probation violation, Fisher spent 30 days in jail on that conviction.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance again in July 2005 but completed probation in that instance with incident.
Fisher pleaded guilty to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with an October 2010 incident and to third-degree assault in connection with a June 2011 incident.
Both pleas were entered in January 2012 and he was sentenced to a year in jail.
Fisher’s most recent arrest was for resisting/interfering with arrest in August 2015 in Independence.