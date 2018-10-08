Flood Warning issued October 8 at 9:28AM CDT expiring October 11 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Bates, Cass, Henry

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 8:40AM CDT expiring October 11 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Grundy, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 8:13AM CDT expiring October 11 at 9:10PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 7:47AM CDT expiring October 12 at 6:04AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 7:14AM CDT expiring October 9 at 11:53AM CDT in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 7:06AM CDT expiring October 9 at 6:20PM CDT in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 6:10AM CDT expiring October 9 at 10:06AM CDT in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 4:30AM CDT expiring October 9 at 2:20PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Ray

Flash Flood Watch issued October 8 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 8 at 5:15PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Daviess, DeKalb

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 3:18AM CDT expiring October 9 at 3:17AM CDT in effect for: Bates

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 2:02AM CDT expiring October 9 at 10:28AM CDT in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 1:38AM CDT expiring October 9 at 6:25AM CDT in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 1:20AM CDT expiring October 9 at 6:42AM CDT in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 12:19AM CDT expiring October 11 at 7:51AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Nodaway

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 12:19AM CDT expiring October 12 at 5:00AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Buchanan

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:50PM CDT expiring October 9 at 8:05PM CDT in effect for: Carroll

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 8 at 9:40PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 15 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Platte

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 8 at 9:40PM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 8 at 9:40PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 15 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 18 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 8 at 9:40PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:41PM CDT expiring October 8 at 9:40PM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Buchanan

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:42PM CDT expiring October 8 at 8:42PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:41PM CDT expiring October 10 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:41PM CDT expiring October 8 at 8:39PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:33AM CDT expiring October 14 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:33AM CDT expiring October 16 at 9:24AM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 9:33AM CDT expiring October 11 at 3:15AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:48AM CDT expiring October 8 at 4:32PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:48AM CDT expiring October 12 at 10:36PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:48AM CDT expiring October 12 at 3:34PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:48AM CDT expiring October 11 at 3:49AM CDT in effect for: Atchison, Holt

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:48AM CDT expiring October 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Platte

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:48AM CDT expiring October 9 at 1:56PM CDT in effect for: Ray

Flood Warning issued October 7 at 8:48AM CDT expiring October 14 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray

Flood Warning issued October 6 at 8:52PM CDT expiring October 12 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan

Flood Warning issued October 6 at 9:48AM CDT expiring October 13 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline