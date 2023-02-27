Severe thunderstorm watch moves into Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the potential of severe weather moves closer to the Kansas City metro, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch affecting most of the southern portion of Kansas.

Until 1 a.m. Monday, Franklin and Anderson counties are affected. Conditions have the possibility of producing 70 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

KSHB 41 meteorologists Mike Nicco and Wes Peery believe the overall threat of the storm poses a low chance of tornadoes and a medium chance of hail.

KSHB 41 Weather

Nicco and Peery are providing an update on the path of the storms.