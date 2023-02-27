Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severe thunderstorm watch moves into Kansas

watch.jpeg
KSHB 41 Weather
watch.jpeg
Posted at 9:05 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 22:05:52-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the potential of severe weather moves closer to the Kansas City metro, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch affecting most of the southern portion of Kansas.

Until 1 a.m. Monday, Franklin and Anderson counties are affected. Conditions have the possibility of producing 70 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

KSHB 41 meteorologists Mike Nicco and Wes Peery believe the overall threat of the storm poses a low chance of tornadoes and a medium chance of hail.

stormalert.jpeg

Nicco and Peery are providing an update on the path of the storms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.