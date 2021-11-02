Watch
Silver alert issued across Kansas for missing Wichita woman

Courtesy Kansas Bureau of Investigation
Patricia Knafla, 70, was reported missing and a silver alert was issued statewide in Kansas. The Wichita woman was last seen Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 02, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A statewide silver alert has been issued in Kansas for a missing Wichita woman.

Patricia Knafla, 70, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday.

She did not show up to her scheduled shift at work on Monday.

Knafla is described at 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with gray hair and green eyes with glasses.

Officials believe she is traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Tauras with Kansas plate 418CDM.

Knafla was reportedly spotted near Kinkaid, Kansas, around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

She is believed to be having a mental health crisis and needs assistance.

If anyone knows Knafla's whereabouts, call 911.

