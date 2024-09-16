Silver alert issued for missing Kanas City, Missouri, man, 86

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities issued a silver alert Sunday night for a missing 86-year-old man out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Victor Sahagun was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of E. 26th Terrace.

Sahagun, who has a diagnosis of dementia, is five-feet, nine-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

At the time of his disappearance, Sahagun was wearing a gray shirt, green jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes.

His family says he left Sunday morning on foot without a cell phone, wallet or keys. He also goes by Victor Sahagun Mejia.

Anyone with information abut Sahagun’s whereabouts should call 911 or call KCPD at 816-234-5043.

