KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is requesting a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Rita J. Penn, 79 was last seen about 9:00 p.m. in the 4300 block of NW 79th Street.

She is 5'-8" tall, weighs 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing all red pajamas shirt and pants, red shoes and a red knit cap.

Penn has medical conditions that require medications.

If you see Penn, call 911