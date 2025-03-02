Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sporting KC hosts season kickoff party for fans Sunday afternoon at KC Live! in the Power & Light District

MLS Crew Sporting KC Soccer
Charlie Riedel/AP
A fan waves a Sporting Kansas City flag before an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
MLS Crew Sporting KC Soccer
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC will host a free 2025 season kickoff party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at KC Live! in the Power & Light District featuring the team's players, along with games, music and giveaways.

The club asks that fans bring non-perishable food items to support Harvesters. For every five items donated, fans will be entered to win prizes like a personalized Sporting KC jersey and a sideline pass to watch warm-ups at an upcoming home match.

The event also will have a pop-up store where fans can buy team merchandise.

Parking will be available at the KC Live! Garage, 131 East 13th Street.

The team's next match is Saturday, March 8, in Washington, D.C., against D.C. United.

Sporting KC returns for a home match on March 15 against Minnesota United FC

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone