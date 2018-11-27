St. Thomas coach pushes player after ice bath

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Football coaches who lead their teams to important victories are sometimes rewarded with an ice bath.

Moments after St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Wichita Northwest in the Kansas 5A Football State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 24, Aquinas players quickly grabbed a cooler and quickly located head coach Randy Dreiling.

The splash of the icy water is a surprise to any coach, but for Dreiling, it was also not appreciated.

Video from 810 Varsity’s live stream of the game shows Dreiling try to avoid the ice bath and then goes to push one of the players who dumped the cooler.







A school spokesperson described the coach's actions as an "over-reaction."

Dreiling told the Wichita Eagle after the game that he wasn’t a fan “of the ice bath.”

The father of the student pushed by Dreiling told 41 Action News Tuesday afternoon that coach Dreiling clearly over-reacted but was satisfied with how the school was handling the incident.

The father is hopeful that once the uproar dies down, his son's participation in the game will be remembered more for his 50-yard return of an onside kick: