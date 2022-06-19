WATCH: Streaming replay of Kansas City 2022 Juneteenth cultural parade
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 12:06:08-04
Thanks for watching a special streaming replay of the 2022 Kansas City Juneteenth Cultural Parade held earlier this month at the 18th and Vine Jazz District.
—
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.