KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The release of Ricky Kidd, who a judge ruled he was innocent this past Thursday, sheds light on the numerous other cases where people were wrongfully convicted of a crime they didn't do.

On Saturday, Faye Jacobs, who spent 26 years in prison for a crime she didn't commit, received free dental care at Parkville Modern Dental and Orthodontics with the help of Smile Generation Serve Day.

"For them to just give me my smile back and to do my mouth for free of no charge, that just means so much to me, all the people that have helped me. It's just overwhelming," Jacobs said.

Jacobs' story started in 1992 when she was just 16-years-old and a witness wrongfully pointed at her as the suspect in the death of Jacobs' friend.

"I fit the description of the person that they were looking for," Jacobs explained.

She was charged with capitol felony murder and life without parole. Jacobs said she didn't know what was happening.

"They explained to me you are here for the rest of your life you are going to die here so I need you to fill out the paperwork where you want your body to go, your property and I was like what," she said.

She spent 26 years behind bars at the McPherson Correctional Facility in Newport, Arkansas.

"I didn't know what was going on my parents didn't know what was going on and just like that and my life changed," Jacobs added.

Being persistent at trying to prove her innocence, Jacobs found the Midwest Innocence Project. She filled out a lengthy application and the attorneys with the organization helped her case.

Jacobs was released July 17th, 2018.

"Oh my God, I couldn't believe it, I burst into tears," she said.

Her story mirrors Kidd's, who she watched walk out of prison a free man.

"I was so excited because I know he was excited, it just brought back memories. I remember the day I got out, just like that and the emotions that you have," Jacobs said.

With her release, her new mission is to find justice for others who are wrongfully imprisoned, and to fix the current criminal justice system.

"We need help, we need people that don't mind standing up for what's right and when something done wrong to fix it," Jacobs said.

Today, Jacobs has a job at a local car dealership and is grateful by the numerous organizations helping her out as she tries to return to normalcy.

