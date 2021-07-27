Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Men's field hockey: Australia advances, Germany makes statement

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Blake Govers and Tom Joseph Wickham of Team Australia celebrate scoring their fourth goal with teammates during the Men's Preliminary Pool A match between Australia and Argentina on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Men's field hockey: Australia advances, Germany makes statement
Posted at 2:56 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 04:20:18-04

Australia is the first men's field hockey team to clinch a berth in the knockout rounds of the Tokyo Olympics, beating Argentina 5-2 on Tuesday.

Blake Govers scored twice as Australia scored at least five goals for the third-straight match, sending their South American opponents to a first Group B loss.

India rebounded from its loss to Australia on Tuesday, two goals from Rupinder Pal Singh leading a 3-0 win over Spain, while New Zealand overcame two deficits to draw Japan 2-2.

 

Germany shines in Group B

Over in Group A, it was Germany who made a big statement with a 5-1 beatdown of previously perfect Great Britain. Florian Fuchs and Justus Winder became the sixth and seventh Germans to score in the tournament.

Still to come...

Belgium v South Africa -- 5:30am EDT Tuesday [ STREAM LIVE ]

Netherlands v Canada -- 7:45am EDT Tuesday [ STREAM LIVE ]

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More