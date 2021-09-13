2 adults, 3 children killed in Ohio house fire

AKRON, Ohio — Five people were killed in a house fire in Akron, Ohio, overnight, according to The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said two adults and three children were killed.

When firefighters arrived at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, the house was fully engulfed.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of fire on Linden Avenue in Akron.

"Well, it was, like I said, fully engulfed. We did have some damage to the houses next door, we did get it under control in a fair amount of time, but unfortunately again, we do have tragedies,” said Lt. Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of fire on Linden Avenue in Akron.

A News 5 reporter spoke to Yam Subba, who identified himself as the son of one of the victims. He drove up from Columbus after hearing the news. The coronavirus pandemic kept him away from his family for over a year.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Yam Subba stands with his family at the site of a fatal house fire in Akron.

Subba told News 5 that his dad, stepmother, and two sisters were killed in the house fire.

He shared the below photo of his family members who died early Monday.

Photo courtesy of family. Four of the five dead following an Akron house fire on Linden Avenue.

Subba said he was in shock at the news.

"I don't know how this happened. It's really sad," Subba said.

A neighbor who had her window open heard screaming and called 911.

“My bedroom window was open, and I heard screaming, and I looked out the window and saw the flames, and I ran in the living room and dialed 911…yelled at my kids to get out of the house,” said Jean Hudson, a neighbor.

Mark Williamson, a spokesperson for Akron Public Schools, said the children killed in the house fire were Legget Elementary, Jennings Middle School, and North High School.

Williamson released the following statement on behalf of Christine Fowler Mack, of Akron Public Schools:

“Early this morning, we were informed of a fire that has taken the lives of three children. Three Akron Public Schools students. We cannot express our shared grief in words. Our best efforts now are focused on connecting with our students and staff who will be affected by this. Grief counselors have been mobilized now and are where they need to be to help our district through this tragedy."

Kaylyn Hlavaty at WEWS first reported this story.